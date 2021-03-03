Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 407,732 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE KRO opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.