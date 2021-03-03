Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,040 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

