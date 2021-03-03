Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $240,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

