Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,052 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

