Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,869 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,099. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

