Rupee Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $108,670.51 and approximately $83.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,332,350 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.