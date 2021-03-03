Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROMJF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

