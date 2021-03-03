Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NYSE:RMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,456. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $195,170. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

