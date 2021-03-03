Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.