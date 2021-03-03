Royce & Associates LP Sells 760 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,013,507.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

