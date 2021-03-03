Royce & Associates LP Sells 34,291 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

