Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,900 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

