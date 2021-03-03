Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,154 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

