Royce & Associates LP Makes New $565,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIV opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.