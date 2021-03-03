Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $450,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Insiders sold 84,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

