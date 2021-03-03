Royce & Associates LP Has $762,000 Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,531 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

