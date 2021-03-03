Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.67 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

