Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.04 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

