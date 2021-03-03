Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 366.40 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.52. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

