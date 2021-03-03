Rossmore Private Capital Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $124.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.