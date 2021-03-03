Rossmore Private Capital Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,282.21 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,170.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.