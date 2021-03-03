Rossmore Private Capital Invests $320,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

ULST stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

