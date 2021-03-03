Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97.

