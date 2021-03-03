Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.74-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

