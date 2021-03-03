Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.25. 60,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 135.54, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

