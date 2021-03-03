Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend payment by 55.5% over the last three years.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

