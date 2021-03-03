Roger F. Dunbar Sells 4,702 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $520.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

