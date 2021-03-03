Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

