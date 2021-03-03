Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Up 8.5%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.28. 128,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 47,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

