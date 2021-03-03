Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.