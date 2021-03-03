Robert Monro Acquires 125,000 Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) Stock

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) insider Robert Monro purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON CORA opened at GBX 8.01 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of £16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Cora Gold Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.20).

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

