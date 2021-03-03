RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $106.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,899. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RLI by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

