Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RMM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.