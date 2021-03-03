Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.