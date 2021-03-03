Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 87 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,349 ($82.95). 1,287,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,738. The stock has a market cap of £79.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,972.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,218.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

