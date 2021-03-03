RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $16,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,706,879.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $50,218,956. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.59 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

