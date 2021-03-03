Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

