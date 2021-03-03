Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

RIGL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 205,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,060. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

