Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 458.81 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 286.93 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 692 ($9.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

