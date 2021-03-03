Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.25.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.