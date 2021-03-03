Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells $66,225.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

