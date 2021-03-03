Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08%

64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.46%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 113.76 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.83

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Biopharma.

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. The company is developing Steam-to-T-Cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology and The Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

