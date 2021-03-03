Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,412 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.