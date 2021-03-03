Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

