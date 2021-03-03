Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $30.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,034.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,958.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,722.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.