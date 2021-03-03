ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

