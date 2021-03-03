Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.07. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 235,976 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

