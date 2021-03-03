Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WildBrain (WLDBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS: WLDBF) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – WildBrain had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/11/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.00 to $3.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $2.80. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – WildBrain was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

