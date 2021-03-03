Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$21.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The stock has a market cap of C$776.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.68.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.