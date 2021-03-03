Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,544,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,627,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

