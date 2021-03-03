Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

